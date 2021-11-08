COVID 19, The Illinois Right of Conscience Act

Illinois House of Representative from the 31st District, Mary Flowers joins Team MVP Correspondent, Brian Althimer to speak about the Illinois Right of Conscience Act and the purpose of amending the conscience exemption. Representative Flowers also gives her thoughts on Illinois Governor JB Pritzker declaring gun violence a public health crisis.

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine. Interested in being a guest on the show or wish to send pitches contact us at: Contact@Masonverapaine.com