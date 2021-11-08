COVID 19, The Illinois Right of Conscience Act

by: Shaunta Garth

Understanding The Illinois Right of Conscience Act (Graphics Created By Team MVP)

Illinois House of Representative from the 31st District, Mary Flowers joins Team MVP Correspondent, Brian Althimer to speak about the Illinois Right of Conscience Act and the purpose of amending the conscience exemption. Representative Flowers also gives her thoughts on Illinois Governor JB Pritzker declaring gun violence a public health crisis.

