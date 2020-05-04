Listen Now
Anna Davlantes

Complete coverage | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago

Can China Be Sued For The COVID-19 Pandemic?

Mason Vera Paine

by: Mason Vera Paine & Shaunta Garth

Posted: / Updated:
COVID-19, China, Lawsuit, Florida, Boca Raton, Joseph H. Low IV, Attorney4people.com, Civil Lawsuit, Covid-19 detection, Mason Vera Paine, MVP Show, Team MVP, Millennial, Unabridged Millennial, COVID-19, China, Lawsuit, Wuhan, Pandemic, International

Law (Image by Okan Caliskan from Pixabay)

Civil litigator Joseph H. Low IV discusses the recent class-action lawsuit filed against China claiming negligence and emotional distress due to them possibly “conducting ultrahazardous activity”; which resulted in the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information about Joseph visit: JHLLaw.com

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com   for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine. Interested in being a guest on the show or wish to send pitches contact us at: Contact@Masonverapaine.com

Share this story

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Coronavirus by State

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
10 On Your Side created a database that reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. 10 On Your Side collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. 10 On Your Side will update this database around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

If the map below is not working, click here to open in a new window.

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Sign-up for our Coronavirus Newsletter:

Mason Vera Paine
MasonVeraPaine

The Mason Vera Paine show is a go to lifestyles program, which covers everything from pop culture, supernatural, entertainment and the great beyond. (Click for more.)

Paul Harvey

Legendary radio broadcaster Paul Harvey's "The Rest of the Story" is back on WGN Radio weekday mornings.
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular