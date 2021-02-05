Brothers Who Love To Make Music: Vessbroz

Mason Vera Paine

by: Shaunta Garth

Posted: / Updated:
Vessbroz X Mason Vera Paine (Photo Courtesy of Mason V Paine)

Armia and Arsham are siblings who make music together under the name Vessbroz. One half of the group Armia, joins the Mason Paine show to speak about how Arsham and he commit to a common musical goal. Armia also explains their music curation process and the projects they are currently working on.

