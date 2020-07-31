Artist on The Move: DJ & Producer Rob Tirea

Even though COVID-19 has shut down concerts and tours, artists like DJ Rob Tirea are busier than ever. This year along Rob has released ‘Hypnotize’, ‘The Storm Front & The Sea,’ and ‘Insecure’. Rob joins me to discuss his latest release, “For You” and what we can expect from him in the future.

For more information about Rob and his music visit: Robtirea.com

Like Rob on Facebook at: Facebook.com/RobTirea

Follow Rob on Instagram at: Instagram.com/Robtirea

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine. Interested in being a guest on the show or wish to send pitches contact us at: Contact@Masonverapaine.com