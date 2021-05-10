After COVID-19, getting back to normal

Dr Hafeez (Photo Courtesy of Katherine Rothman; Graphics Created By Team MVP)

Immunization is helping us “get back to normal” after the recent surge of COVID-19. Even though the country is opening back up, many people are still stressed out from their time in quarantine. NYC neuropsychologist and Columbia University faculty member Dr Sanam Hafeez explains what re-entry stress is and how to cope with it.

