A Few Things Small Businesses Owner Need To Know To Get Stimulus Aid

The House has just approved another Coronavirus Bill to help Small Businesses survive; even though this bill has to pass the Senate and be signed by the President, it is on the fast track of being approved. With the first stimulus boost depleted so quickly, some small businesses were unable to get the necessary funds needed to sustain. How will small businesses fair once the second stimulus package is released? 7th District Cook County Commissioner Alma Anya gives tips on how companies can improve their chances. Commissioner Anya also speaks about the importance of the 2020 Census.

For help and information from Commissioner Alma visit: Commissioneranaya.com

Like Commissioner Anya on Facebook at: Facebook.com/AlmaAnaya7th

Follow Commissioner Anya on Twitter at: Twitter.com/almaanaya7th

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine. Interested in being a guest on the show or wish to send pitches contact us at: Contact@Masonverapaine.com