A Collaboration Of Unique Style

by: Shaunta Garth

Blaize and Freaky (Photo Courtesy of Charlotte Vosbeck and Graphics Created By Team MVP)

Blaize and Freaky. Both are DJs and Producers with unique styles. Blaize is from Texas and Freaky is from Charlotte, North Carolina. Blaize style consists of multifaceted bass and Freaky style is heavy trap dubstep. Blaize and Freaky join me to speak about how they decided to collaborate on their latest song: Coupe .

