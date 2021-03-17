A brilliant production from Swedish EDM duo Manyfew

Manyfew is currently based out of Stockholm Sweden and consists of brothers Jacob and Victor Andersson. One-half of the group Jacob Andersson joins me to discuss their upcoming projects and the group’s latest track: Cloud.

For more information about ManyFew visit: Manyfewofficial.com

Follow ManyFew on Facebook at: Facebook.com/ManyFew

Like ManyFew on Twitter at: Twitter.com/manyfewofficial

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine. Interested in being a guest on the show or wish to send pitches contact us at: Contact@Masonverapaine.com