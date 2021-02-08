Section 230: The internet’s most important law (and the least understood)

Mason Vera Paine

by: Shaunta Garth

Posted: / Updated:
Big Tech, Net Neutrality, Antitrust, Express VPN, Politics, Government, Laws, Biden Administration, Mason Vera Paine, MVP Show, Team MVP, Millennial, Unabridged Millennial, Section 230, Internet, Privacy

Section 230 (Graphic Art Created By: Shaunta Garth & Photo Courtesy of Harold Li)

The internet has made a lot of things possible, but it’s also made a lot of things harder. For one thing, it’s a very diverse space, with many different ideas and opinions represented. Additionally, it’s impossible to monitor every possible misrepresentation or misinterpretation of the facts in the world. That’s where Section 230 comes in. Vice President of Express VPN, Harold Li breaks down this law, its consequence and benefits.

For more information about Express VPN visit: Expressvpn.com
Like Express VPN on Facebook: Facebook.com/ExpressVPN
Follow Express VPN on Twitter at: Twitter.com/Expressvpn

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine. Interested in being a guest on the show or wish to send pitches contact us at: Contact@Masonverapaine.com

Share this story

Mason Vera Paine
MasonVeraPaine

The Mason Vera Paine show is a go to lifestyles program, which covers everything from pop culture, supernatural, entertainment and the great beyond. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular