Listen Now
Wintrust Business Lunch with Ji Suk Yi

Market Overdrive | Get ready for the Spring market, Dr. Marina Kostina talks fears, coronavirus anxiety and much more!

Market Overdrive

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Market Overdrive 3/12/20

On this episode of Market Overdrive, Juany Honeycutt stops in to tell us how to get your home ready for the Spring market. Investing just a a couple thousand dollars can increase your sales price by $10K! Then Dr. Marina Kostina talks about the fears we are all facing with the coronavirus outbreak and how to manage that anxiety. Rebecca Borges stops in to tell us how plants can help lift your mood while quarantined and Brian Mond talks about his inventory of high end real estate listings.

Share this story

Market Overdrive
MarketOverdrive

Market Overdrive is one of the Nation’s Premier Real Estate Talk Shows, reaching hundreds of thousands of consumers and industry professionals across the United States! (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular