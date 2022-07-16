Illinois State Representative Kathleen Willis joins Legal Face-Off to discuss FOID laws in Illinois in the wake of the Highland Park mass shooting.

FD Advisory LLP Managing Partner Jamison Firestone discusses the latest developments in the Brittney Griner trial in Russia.

Roger Baldwin Foundation of ACLU of Illinois Senior Civil Liberties Staff Counsel Rebecca Glenberg joins Rich and Tina to discuss the recent SCOTUS decisions regarding school prayer.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Tina, Rich and Joe are joined by National Material LP Associate General Counsel David Susler and S1 Medical Director of Operations Kori Theusch to discuss the latest with US abortion law, SCOTUS protests, Starbucks closings, cookie lawsuits, Subway’s tuna dilemma, and much more.