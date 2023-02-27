Duke Law Executive Director, Center of Firearms Law Andrew Willinger joins Rich and Tina to discuss US gun laws in the wake of the Supreme Court’s Bruen decision.

NYU Law Charles Seligson Professor of Law and Faculty Director, Peter L. Zimroth Center on the Administration of Criminal Law Rachel Barkow comments on the latest with the Sayfullo Saipov death penalty case.

McDermott Will & Emery partner Christina Martini and National Material L.P. Associate General Counsel join Legal Face-Off to discuss the new Inside Out column on the evolution of BigLaw and in-house practice.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Tina, Rich and Joe are joined by Triune Health Group Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer David Yep and Author, Professional Trainer and Coach Katie Mares to discuss the latest with the Alex Murdaugh trial, the Birkin Bandit, Killer Pooh, Fox News legal troubles, and much more.