Weinstein on Capitol riot sentencing, Rep. Gong-Gershowitz and Sen. Villivalam on TEAACH Act, McGinnis on woke law schools, Inside Out, and more

Fordham University School of Law Professor Ian Weinstein discusses the latest in the Capitol riot sentencing.

IL State Representative Jennifer Gong-Gershowitz and Senator Ram Villivalam discuss the new Illinois law that requires public schools to teach Asian-American history.

Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law Professor John McGinnis discusses his Wall Street Journal op-ed piece on the ABA’s proposed accrediting standards.

National Material L.P. Associate General Counsel David Susler joins to discuss their upcoming Chicago Lawyer  “Inside Out” column about bridging the generation gap in the workplace.

In our Legal Grab Bag, Northern Illinois University Law Review Editor-In-Chief Kristina Bitzer and all-star return guest, Chicago City Council Legislative Counsel Ashley Alvarez join Rich, Tina and Joe to talk about the latest on Roe v. Wade, a lawsuit against Sacha Baron Cohen, a porn house lawsuit, Scabby the Rat, Yelp review lawsuits and more.

