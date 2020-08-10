Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks on her new book, Foley on Trump’s election delay attempt, Finn on mask mandates and Blandin on ComEd class action lawsuit

Legal Face-Off

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tina Martini & Rich Lenkov

MSNBC legal analyst and Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks discusses her new book, The Watergate Girl.

Ohio State University Law Professor Edward Foley joins Rich and Tina to discuss Trump’s authority to delay the election.

Wesleyan University Professor Emeritus John Finn discusses the constitutionality of mask mandates.

Romanucci & Blandin principal Stephan Blandin discusses his class action lawsuit against ComEd in the wake of a bribery scheme.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Chicago family lawyer Russell Knight and WGN Radio radio personality Brian Noonan join Rich and Tina to discuss breaking news on NY v NRA, Rayshard Brooks, mask fights, Dr. Dre’s pricey divorce and much more.

Share this story

Legal Face-Off legalfaceoff

Legal Face-Off is a fast paced, high energy legal program dealing with the hottest issues of the day. Rich Lenkov and Christina Martini provide a legal point / counterpoint perspective on issues ranging from Hollywood celebrities to sports stars and everything in between. (Click for more.)
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular