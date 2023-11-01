Texas Tech University School of Law Professor and former Senior Law of War expert Geoffrey Corn joins Rich and Tina to discuss the war crime accusations in the Middle East.

Thomas Law Offices personal injury attorney Tad Thomas discusses a potential lawsuit against the gun manufacturer in the Old National Bank shooting.

Disparti Law Group attorneys Larry Disparti and Jonel Metaj provide insight into their Supreme Court fight for bicyclist rights.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Tina, Rich and Ron are joined by Callahan & Fusco Managing Partner Christopher Fusco and Stanley Steemer Senior Risk Manager Michelle Middendorf to discuss Trump, Britney, an Airbnb bat attack, Halloween-themed lawsuits & much more.