Vogel on Trump election lawsuits, Smith on Supreme Court foster care case, Vinicky on Fair Tax amendment

Former Bush-Chaney recount counsel and Holtzman Vogel attorney Alex Vogel discusses the Trump election lawsuits.

Former Supreme Court clerk and Campaign Legal Center VP Paul Smith discusses the recent Supreme Court case dealing with children in foster care with same-sex couples.

WTTW reporter Amanda Vinicky discusses the recent defeat of Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s graduated rate income tax.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Eraclides Gelman attorney Mark Gelman and The Stillman Law Group’s Nina Stillman join Tina and Rich to discuss breaking legal news including the former Astros GM, a TRO by Big Law against an associate, Tony La Russa’s DUI and John Hinckley’s music.