University of Texas at Austin School of Law Charles Alan Wright Chair in Federal Courts Stephen Vladeck joins Rich and Tina to discuss his latest book “The Shadow Docket: How the Supreme Court Uses Stealth Rulings to Amass Power and Undermine the Republic.”

Kinder Law PLLC Founder Jennifer Anne Kinder discusses the latest in the Swifties lawsuits.

JW Quinn ADR LLC Founder Jim Quinn joins Legal Face-Off to discuss the latest with the PGA and LIV Golf.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Tina, Rich and Joe are joined by Stanley Steemer International Director of Risk Management Eric Spalsbury and WTTW correspondent and segment host Amanda Vinicky to discuss the latest Trump legal wranglings, the Hunter Biden investigation, Kevin Costner’s wife squatting, the Penn Law rebrand, and much more.