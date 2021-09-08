Vladeck on Texas abortion ban, Newman on Elijah McClain, Tang on COVID-19 vaccination divorcee disputes, and much more

University of Texas at Austin School Of Law Charles Alan Wright Chair in Federal Courts Stephen I. Vladeck joins Legal Face-Off to discuss the latest news with Texas’ law banning abortion.

Kilmer, Lane & Newman Partner Mari Newman discusses the latest developments in case involving the 2019 death of Elijah McClain.

Kogut & Wilson Partner Stephanie Tang joins Rich and Tina to discuss disputes among divorced parents regarding COVID-19 vaccinations for their children.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Tina, Rich and Joe are joined by Karchmar & Lambert Managing Partner and Cook County Bar Association President Cannon Lambert Sr. and AHP 75 President, Entrepreneur, Civil Rights Advocate and former Chicago mayoral candidate Ja’Mal Green to talk about the latest with the “Shark Tank” and jail snacks lawsuits, fake vaccination cards, Sting’s wine spat, the Nirvana baby, and much more.