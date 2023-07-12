Northeastern University Professor of Law Richard Daynard discusses liability waivers & the Titan submersible.

NBC News and MSNBC Legal Analyst Barbara McQuade provides a Trump legal update.

UCLA School of Law Lecturer Sanford Williams discusses legacy admissions in the post-affirmative action era.

Attorney & author Donna Kelly joins Rich and Tina to discuss her new Channing Manning suspense novel.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Tina, Rich and Kevin are joined by SportsBizMiss’s Kristi Dosh and Sodoro Law Group Partner Dru Moses as they discuss breaking news involving Lady Gaga, Britney, Northwestern hazing, White House cocaine, Threads v Twitter, and much more.