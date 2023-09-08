Georgia State University Assistant Law Professor Anthony Michael Kreis weighs in on the release of the Georgia grand jury report and Trump’s pardon chances.

Virginia Tech Professor of Public Relations and author Cayce Myers discusses Trump’s mugshot.

Austin Peay State University Professor and Executive Director for Decision Support and Institutional Research Andrew Luna analyzes alleged salary discrimination at Vassar College.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Tina, Rich and Kevin are joined by Almazan Law Managing Partner Alex Almazan and UCLA School of Law Professor & FCC Deputy Managing Director Sanford Williams to break down celebrity divorces, a possible Murdaugh retrial, Alex Baldwin and vegan prison meals.