Politico & New York magazine editor and former federal prosecutor Ankush Khardori discusses Trump’s latest indictment.

City Chicago Inspector General Deborah Witzburg provides insight to enforcing Chicago’s ethics rules.

Buckets Over Bullying Founding Board Member Rose Bronstein and attorney Larry Disparti share advice on remedying cyberbullying.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Tina and Rich are joined by Wicker Smith Partner Mandi Karvis and author Bret Magpiong as they discuss breaking news involving Cardi B, Lizzo, the texting judge, Taco Bell, the Queen of Chaos and much more.