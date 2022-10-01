Rosenblum Schwartz & Fry Partner Joel Schwartz joins Rich and Tina to discuss his book Bone Deep: Untangling the Betsy Faria Murder Case.

Beermann LLP Partner Morgan Stogsdill discusses the dangers of flirty texts in matrimonial disputes.

Northeastern University Distinguished Professor of Law and Criminal Justice Daniel Medwed reveals the difficulties of releasing innocent people from prison and his new book, Barred.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Rich, Tina and Joe are joined by Thedford Garber Law Partner Tony Thedford and Northern Illinois University College Of Law 2L Alaina Jraige to discuss the Journey trademark lawsuit, Central Park Karen, Sharika, nose biting COOs and more.