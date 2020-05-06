Szala and Vinicky on IL stay-at-home lawsuits, Nathaniel Grow on the latest Cubs fan lawsuit, Bilott on the movie “Dark Waters,” and much more

University of Illinois College of Law Adjunct Professor Scott Szala and WTTW-TV “Chicago Tonight” correspondent and former Statehouse Bureau Chief Amanda Vinicky join Rich and Tina to discuss the latest stay-at-home lawsuits filed against Illinois Governor JB Pritzker.

University of Indiana Kelley School of Business Associate Professor Nathaniel Grow discusses the future of the Baseball Rule in the wake of the latest Cubs fan lawsuit involving a foul ball.

Taft partner Robert Bilott speaks with the LFO crew regarding his 20 -year legal battle with DuPont, which was the inspiration for the movie “Dark Waters” and his recent book “Exposure: Poisoned Water, Corporate Greed, and One Lawyer’s Twenty-Year Battle Against DuPont.”

In our latest home office edition of the Legal Grab Bag, Tina, Rich and Sam are joined by communications and marketing specialist Mike Cohen and WGN Radio Host Lisa Wolf to discuss breaking news regarding the U.S. Women’s National Team’s lawsuit, college lawsuits in the wake of the pandemic, a coronavirus-induced Disney campout, the Squatty Potty case, the Grim Reaper taking on Florida beaches, and much more.