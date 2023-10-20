University of Virginia School of Law Professor Paul Stephan joins Rich and Tina to discuss legal issues relating to the Israel/Hamas conflict.

Fix the Court Executive Director Gabe Roth joins Legal Face-Off to discuss what to expect from SCOTUS as the new term begins.

Costello, Ginex & Wideikis Senior Partner James Wideikis discusses BIPA (the Biometrics Information Privacy Act).

Kinder Law PLLC Founder Jennifer Kinder discusses the latest developments with the Swifties lawsuit against Ticketmaster.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Tina and Rich are joined by Team Hochberg at Homeside Financial’s David Hochberg and City of Chicago Committee Director and Legislative Counsel, Committee on Economic, Capital and Technology Development Ashley Alvarez to discuss the latest with Trump watch, texting during murder trials, hairstyle suspensions, using AI for trials, and much more.