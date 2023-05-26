Scarinci Hollenbeck IP Litigation Co-Chair Albert Soler joins Rich and Tina to discuss the US Supreme Court decision in Andy Warhol Foundation v. Goldsmith.

American University Washington College of Law Faculty Director, Program on Information Justice and Intellectual Property Michael Carroll discusses the Supreme Court’s holding in Gonzalez v. Google.

Executive Director of the Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Professionalism Erika Harold joins Legal Face-Off to discuss incivility in the law.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Tina, Rich and Joe are joined by National Material LLP Associate General Counsel David Susler and Attorney Sean Downing to discuss Hot Pocket horrors, the latest TikTok lawsuit, Taco Tuesday, Chippendales fraud, and much more.