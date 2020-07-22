Smith on Florida felons’ eligibility to vote, Ayers and Hopkins on Chicago’s puppy mill ordinance, Downey on COVID-19 employment issues, and much more

Campaign Legal Center’s Vice President, Litigation & Strategy’s Paul Smith discusses the recent Supreme Court decision dealing a major blow to Florida felon’s eligibility to participate in elections.

Illinois State Director at The Humane Society of the United States Marc Ayers and Chicago 2nd Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins discuss proposed amendments to the city’s 2014 puppy mill ordinance.

Bryce Downey & Lenkov Founding Partner Storrs Downey joins Rich and Tina to provide a very helpful guide on employment issues in the wake of COVID-19.

In our latest home office edition of the Legal Grab Bag, Tina, Rich and Sam are joined by cleverbridge General Counsel and Corporate Secretary Lauren Schwartz and sports radio personality and WGN Radio’s very own Harry Teinowitz to discuss breaking news on the latest Fox News lawsuit, Valerie Harper’s Emmys, Jeremy Roenick’s wrongful termination suit, Netflix getting sued over “Tiger King,” Justice Sotomayor’s error and much more.