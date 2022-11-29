Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart joins Legal Face-Off to discuss the SAFE-T Act and the potentially dangerous outcomes with its two day-electronic monitoring system.

Antitrust attorney David Balto provides insight into whether Ticketmaster and Live Nation are a monopoly after the Taylor Swift debacle.

Attorney and offthecourtdocket.com blogger Landis Barber discusses the first-ever student-athlete v NCAA CTE verdict.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Tina, Rich and WGN Radio’s Kevin Wells are joined by Seneca Insurance Company’s Derrick Mullen and Media Circus podcast host Kim Goldman to discuss Trump’s horrible legal day, Mariah Carey’s Queen of Christmas title, Tom Petty and Kari Lake, Journey and much more.