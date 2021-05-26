Sepper on Texas abortion law, Greenfield on the Supreme Court conservative majority, Fox on Shell climate ruling, Honig on new book, and much more

University of Texas at Austin School of Law Professor Elizabeth Sepper joins Rich and Tina to discuss Texas’ recently signed law restricting abortions.

Boston College Law School Professor Kent Greenfield discusses the conservative majority in the Supreme Court.

Northern Illinois University College of Law Associate Professor Sarah Fox discusses a landmark climate ruling ordering Shell to cut carbon emissions.

CNN Senior Legal Analyst and former federal prosecutor Elie Honig discusses his new book, Hatchet Man: How Bill Barr Broke the Prosecutor’s Code and Corrupted the Justice Department.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Joey Christopoulos steps in as guest moderator and welcomes Swift Currie Partner Rusty Watts and ExpertConnect Litigation Support Founder Eric Broyles to discuss breaking legal news invoking the “QAnon Shaman”, Jeffrey Epstein, another Kardashian lawsuit, Sir Jinx vs. Ice Cube, and Gwyneth Paltrow’s explosive vagina candle.