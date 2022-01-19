SCOTUS panel, Merritt on Arbery verdict, Dr. Littrice on Van Dyke release and much more

Fix The Court Executive Director Gabe Roth and Boston University College of Law Professor Nicole Huberfeld discuss the latest SCOTUS news on vaccine mandates, abortion rights and first amendment rights.

Civil rights attorney Lee Merritt discusses the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial verdict and how it lead to his TX Attorney General candidacy.

Make Noize For Change founder and community psychologist Dr. La’Shawn Littrice discusses Chicago’s plans for protests amid the release of former police officer Jason Van Dyke, who was convicted for the fatal shooting of Laquan McDonald in 2018.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Rich and Joe are joined by Sentinel Technologies General Counsel Jessica Rimkus and Marsh Client Advisor Toni Tate to discuss the Amazon warehouse lawsuit, the latest Gabby Petito report, the Boston bomber’s PPP loan, out-of-control judges and more.