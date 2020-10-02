SCOTUS panel, Honig on 25th Amendment, Alonso on Trump’s taxes, Inside Out and more

Legal Face-Off

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tina Martini & Rich Lenkov

University of Texas at Austin School of Law Professor Stephen Vladeck, University of Chicago Law School Professor David Strauss and Loeb & Loeb Partner Andy DeVooght join our Supreme Court panel to talk about what lies ahead for Judge Barrett and the legacy of Justice Ginsburg.

CNN Legal Analyst Elie Honig discusses the possibility of invoking the 25th Amendment if President Trump is incapacitated by COVID.

Buckley, LLP Partner Daniel R. Alonso discusses the legal implications of the disclosure of Trump’s taxes.

Inside Out columnists Tina Martini and David Susler discuss dealing with uncertainty and isolation for lawyers during COVID.

David Ruggles on his legal efforts to overturn the IHSA ban on highs school sports.

In an action-packed Legal Grab Bag, WGN’s Dr. John Duffy and Trial Exhibits Inc. National Director of Litigation Consulting, Noah Wick discuss breaking legal news involving WWE, Bill Murray vs. The Doobie Brothers, Kim Foxx refusing to debate and an interesting place to stash your gun.

Legal Face-Off legalfaceoff

Legal Face-Off is a fast paced, high energy legal program dealing with the hottest issues of the day. Rich Lenkov and Christina Martini provide a legal point / counterpoint perspective on issues ranging from Hollywood celebrities to sports stars and everything in between. (Click for more.)
