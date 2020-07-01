Listen Now
Pete McMurray filling in for Roe Conn

Scodro on recent Supreme Court cases, Gelent on his Supreme Court asylum case, Levinson on masks, Baker on waivers and much more

Legal Face-Off

Tina Martini & Rich Lenkov

Mayer Brown partner Michael Scodro and ACLU National Immigrants’ Rights Project Deputy Director Lee Gelernt discuss recent Supreme Court case decisions on asylum, DACA and abortion rights.

Loyola Marymount University Clinical Professor of Law Jessica Levinson joins Rich and Tina to discuss the legal basis for mandatory masks.

University of Pennsylvania Law School Professor Tom Baker discusses COVID-19 risk waivers.

In a packed Canada Day Legal Grab Bag, The Illinois Hammer founder Brad Dworkin & WGN Radio Personality Mary Van De Velde join the pod to discuss breaking legal news involving the Floyd ex-cops, the St. Louis couple, Bieber, the Stones and illegal fireworks.

