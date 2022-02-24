Sandy Hook settlement panel, Williams on Canadian protests, Honig on new documentary, and much more

Giffords Law Center Chief Counsel & Policy Director Adam Skaggs and Georgia State University Professor Timothy Lytton discuss the groundbreaking settlement between the families of the Sandy Hook Elementary School victims and the manufacturer of the gun used in the mass shooting.

Mount Royal University Professor Lori Williams discusses Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoking the Emergencies Act to end protests in Ottawa.

CNN Senior Legal Analyst Elie Honig joins to discuss his first documentary piece commemorating the 60th anniversary of the trial of the “Architect of the Holocaust,” Adolf Eichmann.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Rich, Tina and Joe are joined by Fearless Legal attorney Rachell Horbenko and decathlete-in-training Eddie Spearman to discuss the latest in the Ahmaud Arbery case, Kim Potter’s sentencing, U.S. Women’s Soccer equal pay lawsuit, Chicago White Sox ticket scam, a naked Florida lawyer and more.