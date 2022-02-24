Sandy Hook settlement panel, Williams on Canadian protests, Honig on new documentary, and much more

Legal Face-Off

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rich Lenkov & Tina Martini

Giffords Law Center Chief Counsel & Policy Director Adam Skaggs and Georgia State University Professor Timothy Lytton discuss the groundbreaking settlement between the families of the Sandy Hook Elementary School victims and the manufacturer of the gun used in the mass shooting.

Mount Royal University Professor Lori Williams discusses Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoking the Emergencies Act to end protests in Ottawa.

CNN Senior Legal Analyst Elie Honig joins to discuss his first documentary piece commemorating the 60th anniversary of the trial of the “Architect of the Holocaust,” Adolf Eichmann.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Rich, Tina and Joe are joined by Fearless Legal attorney Rachell Horbenko and decathlete-in-training Eddie Spearman to discuss the latest in the Ahmaud Arbery case, Kim Potter’s sentencing, U.S. Women’s Soccer equal pay lawsuit, Chicago White Sox ticket scam, a naked Florida lawyer and more.

Legal Face-Off legalfaceoff

Legal Face-Off is a fast paced, high energy legal program dealing with the hottest issues of the day. Rich Lenkov and Christina Martini provide a legal point / counterpoint perspective on issues ranging from Hollywood celebrities to sports stars and everything in between. (Click for more.)

