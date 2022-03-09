Safer on Madigan indictment, Smietanka on Michigan Governor kidnap plot trial, Mirabelli on Mayor Lightfoot and Chicago Park District lawsuits, DeVore on Illinois Attorney General candidacy, and much more

Riley Safer Holmes & Cancila Co-Founder and Partner Ronald Safer joins Legal Face-Off to discuss Michael Madigan’s recent 22-count corruption indictment.

Smietanka Law Group Founding Partner John Smietanka discusses the trial of four men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in 2020.

Beermann LLP Principal Enrico Mirabelli talks about the recent defamation lawsuit filed by former Chicago Park District attorney George Smyrniotis against Mayor Lightfoot and the City of Chicago.

Bond County attorney Tom DeVore discusses his decision to run for Illinois Attorney General.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Tina, Rich and Joe are joined by SIU Resource Group’s Steve Carman and freelance marketing, PR copywriter and editor Dustin Seibert to talk about the latest with Bill Cosby, the Boston bomber, Brittney Griner’s arrest, Ed Sheeran’s latest copyright lawsuit, billboard justice, and much more.

