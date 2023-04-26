George Washington University School of Law Lyle T. Alverson Professor of Law Catherine Ross joins Rich and Tina to discuss the Dominion/Fox settlement.

Former Officer of the CIA’s Directorate of Operations Alex Finley joins Legal Face-Off to discuss the latest developments in the Teixeira breach.

Walzer Melcher & Yoda Partner Christopher Melcher discusses the Gwyneth Paltrow and Alec Baldwin lawsuits.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Tina, Rich and Joe are joined by Dixon Law Office Founder Grant Dixon and Milhizer Public Relations Founder Pat Milhizer to discuss the abortion pill ruling, Trump’s rape lawsuit, Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon’s lawyer, Ed Sheeran’s latest copyright battle, and much more.