Romanucci on George Floyd, McCord on Antifa, Mulhauser on citizen’s arrest laws, Parker on what lawyers for social justice and more

Romanucci & Blandin Founding Partner Antonio Romanucci discusses his representation of George Floyd’s family and the latest developments in the murder case.

Legal Director of Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection and Visiting Professor of Law at Georgetown University Mary McCord discusses Trump’s legal authority to declare Antifa a terrorist group.

Chief of the Conviction and Incident Review Unit at St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office Dana Mulhauser on citizen’s arrest laws.

Co-Founder & CEO of Legal Innovators Bryan Parker on what the legal industry needs to do to facilitate meaningful change after the death of George Floyd.

In a special edition of the Legal Grab Bag, Tina, Rich and Sam are joined by Gallagher Claims Consultant Jay Gates and attorney Ashley Alvarez to discuss important issues in the wake of George Floyd’s death including attorneys’ responsibility to speak out, Kaepernick’s legal defense initiative, the Floyd autopsy and what lawyers can do to help progress social justice.