Lambda Legal Chief Legal Officer Jennifer Pizer joins Legal Face-Off to discuss the latest with the Respect for Marriage Act.

Marijuana Policy Project President and CEO Toi Hutchinson talks about the SAFE Banking Act and recent developments in the legalization of marijuana.

Center for Reproductive Rights Senior Counsel Marc Hearron joins Rich and Tina to discuss the latest developments with telemedicine abortions.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Tina, Rich and Joe are joined by Attorney Adam Safer and Riley Safer Holmes & Cancila Founding Partner Ron Safer to discuss the latest with Trump’s criminal referrals, the Highland Park shootings, pickleball lawsuits, Christmas lawsuits, and much more.