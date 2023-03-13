University of Michigan – Dearborn Political Science Professor and author Mitchel Sollenberger joins Rich and Tina to break down Mike Pence’s claim of executive privilege.

Brookings Institution and former DOJ Assistant Attorney General Bill Baer provides insight on the JetBlue/Spirit Airlines merger.

Illinois Wesleyan University Psychology Professor Amanda Vicary discusses the public fascination with the Murdaugh trial and true crime.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Rich and Tina are joined by Fearless legal Services’ Rachell Horbenko & ABC News contributor & New York Law School Adjunct Professor Tony Iliakostas to discuss the Trump Access Hollywood tape, Tiger Woods’ NDA, Grumpy Cat IP, Oscar lawsuits and much more.