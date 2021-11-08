Pate and Slobogin on the Arbery Trial, Findley on Rittenhouse, Sorrels on Astroworld Lawsuits, Martini and Susler on “Inside Out,” and much more

Pate, Johnson & Church Partner Page Pate and Vanderbilt Law School Professor Christopher Slobogin join Legal Face-Off to discuss the latest news with the Ahmaud Arbery murder trial.
University of Wisconsin-Madison Law School Professor Keith Findley discusses the latest developments in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.
Sorrels Law Founding Partner Randall Sorrels discusses the latest legal developments in the Astroworld Festival tragedy in Houston.
National Material L.P. Associate General Counsel David Susler joins Tina to discuss their upcoming Chicago Lawyer “Inside Out” column about return to office after COVID.
In the Legal Grab Bag, Tina, Rich and Joe are joined by University of Colorado Law School Professor Aya Gruber and recently retired WGN Radio New Anchor and Reporter Roger Badesch to talk about the latest with the “Rust” shooting controversy, Zayn Malik’s arrest, the Criminal Couponer, the Pop Tarts case, the tripper’s lawsuit, and much more.