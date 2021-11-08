Pate and Slobogin on the Arbery Trial, Findley on Rittenhouse, Sorrels on Astroworld Lawsuits, Martini and Susler on “Inside Out,” and much more

SEATTLE (AP) — A metallurgist in Washington state pleaded guilty to fraud Monday after she spent decades faking the results of strength tests on steel that was being used to make U.S. Navy submarines.

Elaine Marie Thomas, 67, of Auburn, Washington, was the director of metallurgy at a foundry in Tacoma that supplied steel castings used by Navy contractors Electric Boat and Newport News Shipbuilding to make submarine hulls.