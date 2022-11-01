Happy Halloween from Legal Face-Off!

Northern Illinois University Constitutional Law Professor Evan Bernick joins Rich and Tina to discuss the recent suit filed for the protected nature of satirical speech.

The Citadel Professor of Criminal Justice Sean Patrick Griffin provides insight on the Netflix documentary Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul regarding Tim Donaghy.

Sunrun Senior Manager of Public Policy and former Black Women Lawyers’ Association President Nakhia Crossley discusses Washington D.C.’s Sisters in the Law event celebrating Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson’s first day on the Supreme Court, as well as the Black Women Lawyers Association’s upcoming National Summit in March.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Rich, Tina and Joe are joined by Aronberg Goldgehn attorney John Sciaccotta and Above the Law journalist Kathryn Rubino to discuss the latest developments with Ye (Kanye West), Justice Alito, buying haunted houses, terrifying Halloween lawsuits and more!