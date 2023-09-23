American political scientist and American Enterprise Institute Emeritus scholar Norman Ornstein joins Legal Face-Off to discuss the latest with Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito.

Michigan State University School of Law Professor Catherine Grosso discusses the Fourth Amendment cases currently up for Supreme Court consideration.

The Honorable LaDoris Hazzard Cordell joins Legal Face-Off to discuss her book “Her Honor,” which provides an inside look at our legal system.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Tina and Rish are joined by Red Bull Vice President, Risk Management and Counsel Simon Keshishian and Wicker Smith Partner Mandi Karvis to discuss the latest with Trump watch, Hunter Biden, the One-Chip Challenge, Ariana Grande, and much more.