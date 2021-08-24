NIU COL Dean Hill on law school cost, Murphy on highway cameras, Christy on Hobby Lobby decision, Tillipman on Hunter Biden

Legal Face-Off

Tina Martini & Rich Lenkov

Northern Illinois University College of Law Dean Cassandra Hill joins alum Rich and Christina to discuss law school student debt.

ACLU of Illinois Staff Attorney Rachel Murphy discusses civil liberty implications of highway cameras.

Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Senior Trial Attorney Katherine Christy discusses her victory against Hobby Lobby in a landmark transgender discrimination lawsuit.

George Washington University Law School Assistant Dean for Government Procurement Law Jessica Tillipman discusses the ethics behind Hunter Biden’s art gallery sales. 

In the Legal Grab Bag, Rich, Tina and Joe are joined by Vedder Price Senior Business Development Manager Chuki Obiyo and Josh Moulten Fine Art Gallery owner and artist Josh Moulton to talk about mask mandate lawsuits, R. Kelly’s sex-trafficking trial, Sex Pistols and the Menendez Bros.

Legal Face-Off legalfaceoff

Legal Face-Off is a fast paced, high energy legal program dealing with the hottest issues of the day. Rich Lenkov and Christina Martini provide a legal point / counterpoint perspective on issues ranging from Hollywood celebrities to sports stars and everything in between. (Click for more.)

