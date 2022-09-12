Chicago Attorney William J. Nissen discusses the latest regarding elder abuse in Illinois prisons.

University of Chicago Law School Karl N. Llewellyn Professor of Jurisprudence and Director of the Center of Law, Philosophy, and Human Values Brian Leiter joins Rich and Tina to discuss the record-low number of applicants to teach law in the US.

Law Offices of Larry Zerner Founder Larry Zerner joins Legal Face-Off to discuss the implications of DC characters and other famous works soon entering the public domain.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Tina, Rich and Joe are joined by Morgan & Akins partner Meghan Henry and KPM Law Partner Matthew Liller to discuss the latest with Trump, Dershowitz, “Rust,” Quentin Tarantino, the Nirvana baby, the Queen, and much more.