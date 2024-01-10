University of Illinois Chicago Professor of Law Steven Schwinn discusses efforts to charge bus companies transporting migrants.

WTTW correspondent Amanda Vinicky joins Legal Face-Off to break down some of new 2024 Illinois laws.

Buckets Over Bullying Founding Board Members Rose and Rob Bronstein discuss their continued efforts to combat cyberbullying.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Tina and Rich are joined by Weber Gallagher Partner Ross Goren and Callahan & Fusco Director of Business Operations Tony Irizarry to discuss Trump’s immunity claims, faceless chocolate, Nirvana’s album cover and much more.