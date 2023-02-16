University of Chicago Law School Professor Sharon Fairley joins Rich to provide insight on police accountability in the Tyre Nichols footage aftermath.

Attorney David Esquibias analyzes the latest developments in Lisa Marie Presley’s estate fight.

Carlson Blakeman partner and NFL referee Clete Blakeman discusses how he juggles being a lawyer and refereeing for the last 15 years.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Rich and Joe are joined by TV Personality/Host Dometi Pongo and Corporate Coffee Founder Toni Tate to discuss ‘Rust’ resuming production, Alex Murdaugh trial, $3 million friendzone lawsuit, and more.