Walzer Melcher & Yoda Partner Christopher Melcher joins Legal Face-Off to discuss the latest with Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s potential divorce.

Gallet Dreyer & Berkey, LLP Partner Asher Rubinstein discusses the economics and potential tax implications regarding ownership of Aaron Judge’s 62nd homerun baseball.

Author and New York Times business investigations editor David Enrich joins Rich and Tina to discuss his latest book “Servants of the Damned” about BigLaw and the firm Jones Day.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Tina, Rich and Joe are joined by Zweiback, Fiset & Zalduendo LLP Co-Founder and Managing Partner Rachel Fiset and Pepperdine University – Seaver College Associate Professor of Sport Administration Alicia Jessop to discuss the latest with marijuana pardons, the Weinstein/Spacey trials, the Draymond Green punch, the Alec Baldwin “Rust” settlement, Texas Pete, Right Said Fred and Beyonce, and much more.