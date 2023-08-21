Case Western Reserve Professor of Law Kevin C. McMunigal joins Rich and Tina to discuss the latest Trump indictment.

Chapman University Associate Professor of Sociology Peter Simi and Georgetown Law Institute for Constitutional Advocacy and Protection Policy Counsel Jacob Glick discuss threats to grand jurors in the Trump Georgia case.

Illinois Supreme Court Commission on Professionalism Chief Counsel Mark Palmer joins Legal Face-Off to discuss ethical and legal considerations for lawyers when using ChatGPT.

National Material LLP Associate General Counsel David Susler joins Legal Face-Off co-host Christina Martini to discuss their latest Chicago Lawyer magazine “Inside Out” column on the state of mental health in the legal profession.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Tina, Rich and Joe are joined by Gordon Law Associate Attorney Joe Esses and Kalbaugh Pfund & Messersmith, P.C. Managing Partner, Restaurant & Retail Litigation Group’s Brian Cafritz to discuss the latest with Trump watch, Maui lawsuits, Britney Spears, Frontier Airlines, and much more.