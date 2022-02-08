McGrath and Melaku on Justice Breyer’s Retirement, Jessop on Flores NFL Lawsuit, Pryor on Jason Van Dyke’s Prison Release, and much more

Akin Gump Senior Counsel Aileen McGrath and sociologist, educator, author and speaker Tsedale Melaku join Legal Face-Off to discuss US Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer’s upcoming retirement and her experiences working as his SCOTUS law clerk.

Pepperdine University Associate Professor of Sport Law and Sport Marketing Alicia Jessop discusses the latest in former New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins’ head coach Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL.

Business and Professional People for the Public Interest Senior Staff Counsel and Director of Criminal Legal System and Police Accountability Shareese Pryor joins Rich and Tina to discuss former Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke’s recent release from prison after his 2019 conviction for the murder of Laquan McDonald.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Tina, Rich and Joe are joined by Thedford Garber Law Partner Tony Thedford and Zweiback, Fiset & Coleman LLP Co-Founder and Managing Partner Rachel Fiset to talk about the latest with Michael Avenatti, witness coaching, paid vacations in BigLaw, what you can’t buy at Walmart, smooth criminals, and much more.