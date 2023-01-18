University of Richmond School of Law Professor and Legal Practice and Director – Children’s Defense Clinic Julie Ellen McConnell talks about the latest in the case of the 6-year-old school shooter.

Georgia State University School of Law Assistant Professor Anthony Michael Kreis joins Rich and Tina to discuss the latest developments in the transgender student bathroom case.

DoNotPay CEO Joshua Browder joins Legal Face-Off to discuss the first “robot” lawyer to appear in court.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Tina, Rich and Joe are joined by Gordon & Rees Chicago Office Co-Managing Partner Stephanie Jones and CM Advising Principal Claire Muselman to discuss the latest with the Biden documents, the taqueria shooting, Ye, how not to get away with murder, Southwest Airlines lawsuits, and much more.