Marsco on The Hatch Act, Alderman Reilly on looting and home-sharing laws, Judge O’Brien on trying to unseat Kim Foxx

Campaign Legal Center Legal Counsel Delaney Marsco discusses whether the Trump Administration has violated The Hatch Act.

42nd Ward Alderman Brendan Reilly discusses an ordinance further regulating home-sharing and the city’s plans to deal with looting and violent crime.

Judge Pat O’Brien discusses his race for Cook County State’s Attorney.

In a lively Legal Grab Bag, Bryce Downey & Lenkov Partner Juan Anderson and McDermott Will & Emery Partner William Donovan debate breaking legal news including whether militia groups are illegal, the continued saga of Jussie Smollett, Cornhuskers suing to play Big Ten football and Chadwick Boseman’s portrayal of Thurgood Marshall.