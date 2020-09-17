Marcosson on Breonna Taylor settlement, Minchella on Illinois eviction moratorium, Kenedy, Cowen, Markus and Martini on Crain’s Notable Women in Law Award, and much more

University of Louisville Professor of Law Samuel Marcosson joins Rich and Tina to discuss the latest news on the Breonna Taylor settlement and grand jury.

Minchella & Associates, Ltd. Founder and Partner Erica Crohn Minchella discusses Illinois’ eviction moratorium and relief available to landlords and tenants in the wake of COVID.

Locke Lord partner Jennifer Kenedy, Chuhak & Tecson partner Lindsey Paige Marcus and McDermott Will & Emery partners Rachel Cowen and Christina Martini talk with Rich and Sam about receiving the 2020 Crain’s Notable Women in Law recognition and issues currently facing women in the legal profession.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Tina, Rich and Sam are joined by WGN-TV anchor and political reporter Paul Lisnek and Rotary International Assistant Risk Manager Matt Quigley to discuss breaking news on Dershowitz v. CNN, Cardi B’s divorce, Britney Spears, gun-toting Harvard Law students, Jon Hamm’s not so private parts, and much more.